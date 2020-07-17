MP Mwalwanda who died with coronavirus laid to rest in Lilongwe amid tears
A Malawi lawmaker, Cornelius Mwalwanda, a member of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who died battling coronavirus (Covid-19) infection has been laid to rest at Area 18 cemetry in the capital Lilongwe.
Mwalwanda, who was MP for Karonga Central, was buried in presence of close friends, MCP members and family in a reduced number of mourners due to the coronavirus-induced measures.
He died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital, Lilongwe.
In a brief, emotional ceremony, Mwalwanda, an economist who once served as Minister of Economic Planning and Development was described as “great son of the soil.”
Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, said: “On behalf of MPs our hearts are very heavy for losing our colleague . This has brought to light what devastation the pandemic has caused us as a nation and we are appealing to everyone to take this pandemic seriously.”
Three lawmakers over the past week were hospitalized after testing positive which forced the speaker to urge all 193 members of parliament to go for voluntary testing.
The sharp rise in the number of cases has been attributed to the June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run where thousands of Malawians ignored health measures and social distancing rules to attend political rallies.
Experts also blame people, who returned from foreign countries mainly from South Africa responsible for the spike in pandemic cases. As of July 12, more than 1,900 people arrived in the country form, South Africa.
komatu ma rally samapangidwa ndi a tonse aliance okha. komaso ma boarder sanatsekedwe.amwenye 80 analowa muno kwao itavutilatu kovid nde poti mmalamula a dpp cili cose was ok.
comwe munakawtengera a Mw ku joni komweso kovid inaopsa ife nta osadziwa.
nde lelo mungolubwalubwa!!!
My condolences to the family members. I think is time for arms of government to work together to put nessasary measures to fight this deadly pendemic NOT pulling in opposite direction.
The pendemic is more than real but procrastination is the thief of time we goofed by politicising the issue hence the situation. A such in time saves many and even the benchmarks which we set go ckdown to be operational are just impracticable tisovengi zofuna
First, may the soul of this good man rest in peace. Second, Malawian Judges, have you now seen the rewards of your hand work, judgements without common sense and without taking into consideration public health. Now you are still preventing medical people, the real learned men and women, from instituting actions to safeguard health of the nation. Do you know Kathumba the one who asked for the injunction? An ex convict with little formal education and known crook. Ask anyone from Namitete. When COVID-19 visit your offices, please treat each other right there in courts by referring to the constitution… Read more »
Blame China for this pandemic.The judge who gave the order to stop government from enforcing the lockdown is a great judge.How can a president who has money and food to force citizens to go on lockdown without food and money,how would the citizens sarvived.If lockdown was enforced, more people would have been dead by now.Whether lockdown or no lockdown the virus will continue to lockdown helps the government to prepare for the worse like building more hospitals and buy more flu immune booster medicine and other important Medica equipment like ventilators, musks for health personnel nurses and doctors.Countries have tried… Read more »
I think we should blame VP Chilima for his reckless, childish remarks insinuating that there was no COVID-19 in Malawi.
Cadet don’t worry muchira ndithu.
RIP
Mwe Kyala!
Buried in Lilongwe, why?
LORD HAVE MERCY ON AS…
Very bad.