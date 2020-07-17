Woman shot by Chisale says not interested to press charges: Mutharika’s aide falls ill in cell

A woman who was reportedly shot with a stray bullet by former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale, has sworn a statement to withdraw her complaint, lawyer for Chisale and Malawi Police Service have confirmed.

Police re-arrested Chisale on Friday after he was earlier given bail by Senior Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao on fraud and money laundering charges in relation to the cement import scandal.

He was immediately taken in custody on a charge of assulat which took place in Blantyre in May this year.

Chisale shot a woman at Chimwankhunda Township in Blantyre as he was allegedly chasing people suspected to have been unarmed robbers.

But the 35 year-old Sigele Kaipa of Mpulula Village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu district in an affidavit seen by Nyasa Times has withdrawn the complaint.

She stated that it was around 6.35pm when a stray bullet hit her as she was walking towards the bus stop in Nkolokosa, about 200 metres away from where the alleged incident occurred along the Chimwankhunda-Living Waters Church road after dropping bags belonging to her husband with whom she said they recently separated.

In the affidavid, Kaipa said Chisale visited her minutes after her arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) and explained that he had shot her accidentally during a chase of robbers that had allegedly raided his house in Chimwankhunda Dam area.

She has also stated that Chisale gave her “financial assistance” and he has been supporting her from that time from anything that she requires.

“Since that time Mr Paulosi Norman Chisale has been providing me with moral, financial and any other assiatnce that I require,” she states.

Kaipa said she has never intended to lay any criminak charges against Chisale.

“I know the shooting was purely accidental and that he had not intended shoot me but I was just at the wrong at the wrong time,” said Kaipa in the sworn statement.

The woman stressed that she does not want to pursue the matter further.

“I don’t want to hear anything about this matter by the police officers as I have never intended to pursue this matter a s a criminal case,” she stated.

Kaipa in the affidavid indicates that it is not her intention to have Chisale prosecuted “for something which he did not intend to do.”

Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe confirmed about the affidavid said it was sowrn before a Commissioner of Oath in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Chisale, who surrendered himself to police and has spent three nights in the cooler, is reported to be unwell.

“He is feeling very unwell. Police have bene moving him from Lilongwe to Blantyre to Mangochi, back and forth. He is unwell,” his lawyer told Nyasa Times.

Lawyer Gondwe has since described Chisale’s re-arrest as political vandetta.

