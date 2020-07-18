Malawi hit hard by airport strike: Cannot receive Covid-19 materials
Malawi government has come under intense pressure and pressed a panic button following the industrial action by the airport staff workers as a way of forcing the government to address their concerns raised in a petition presented some months ago.
The last time the staff members presented their petition, government agreed that it will implement the changes.
The staff members are among other things demanding promotions, risk allowances, revision of duty allowances among others.
Nyasa Times investigations can reveal that cargo planes including those meant to bring in Covid-19 materials including testing kits have been cancelled since the sit in started Monday this week.
“Emirates flight today [Friday] flies to Mozambique, Uganda and Malawi. Today it failed to bring in covid materials,” one of the airport staff worker told Nyasa Times on Friday.
“This forced Dr. Charles Mwansambo who is the Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health and presidential task force on Covid-19 to call for dialogue with us on Monday,” he added.
In an interview with a local radio, Mwansambo admitted that Blantyre and many parts of the country had run out of Covid-19 testing kits.
The continued sit-in has forced government to plead the workers to call off the sit in and return to work immediately.
According to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet ( OPC) signed by Cliff Chiunda for the Chief Secretary to the government and seen by Nyasa Times, claims that government has already started working on the workers concerns.
“I wish to assure you that all the concerns that were raised in your letter are being considered by the relevant government department’s and I have also noted that indeed some of the issues have already been addressed,” reads part of the statement.
The statement further states that meetings between government officials and representatives of concerned workers will start meeting from Monday 21st July, 2020 to discuss further the outstanding issues.
“That meeting and anyway subsequent ones that will follow will thoroughly consider all the outstanding matters and come up with specific timeline in resolving them” the statement reads.
In conclusion, Chiunda in the statement said: “Meanwhile it will be my expectation that you will ave confidence in my assurances to resolve all concerns and therefore call off the industrial action at the airports and return to work immediately.”
The staff members however have stick to their guns and maintains they will not go back to work until their grievances are addressed.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Foolish DPP gvt stole all the covid funds meant to buy materials – we would have enough in stock but foolish DPP greedy goats ate all the money yet akulira lero lino tikawamanga…….inutu mubweza dorazo zonsezo
Boma lili busy kumanga okuba paja Covid kulibe….clueless Chakwera pa chiwongolero
Tinavotabe
When and who caused these strikes? Isn’t it not the old nkhalamba and his mafia government?
Still cannot understand why Government continues to pay these workers when they are not working. Other countries do not pay their workers full pay during strikes they stop paying them and it is the Union’s jobto pay them. Remember Ronald Reagan US President fired all the Air Traffic Controller because it was an essential service. A few years ago Malawi University’s were on strike for more than half a year at full pay. If you are being paid no reason to negotiate or settle.
True and they need to back to work while negotiations are taking place, or get them fired. They have to understand that the new administration has just come in and that we’re in a state of crisis.
Government knows how to deal with unreasonable demands. Please get over it and let the country receive COVID-19 materials
I thought we had Army Airwing? Don’t we have trained soldiers to temporarily take charge at our airports? Surely you can not allow covid-19 kit and other cargo to not arrive. And strikers, be assured that this new government will look after you unlike those thieves and murderers. Your demands will have to be reasonable though.
Awakunthe iwowo khovidiyo kuti adziwe Yesu.
MCP and clueless Chakwera yagwira chiongolero.
foolish words from foolish cadet-its your foolish old president that imported covid into this innocent country from RSA and today you are busy talking nosense——Its the your foolis h DPP gvt which failed to buy covid materials yet you were busy eating covid money and today mukamangidwa mukuliranso yet munaba dora ndinu…….mukalowa nonsenu zitsiru