MP Salim Bagus ditches DPP

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central Constituency, Salim Ibrahim Bagus, has announced his withdraw of membership from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with immediate effect.

Bagus, who served as Minister of Trade in the Cabinet of the country’s immediate past president Peter Mutharika, said he has dumped DPP on “personal reasons” but refused to state the reasons.

“I now revert to my status as an independent member of parliament. I won Chikwawa central parliamentary seat as an independent candidate,” he said.

Before the 2019 Tripartite Elections, Bagus was elected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy secretary general until he resigned to join DPP but contested as an independent candidate.

On whether he would rejoin MCP or have a new lease of political life in UTM Party, Bagus kept his card close to his chest.

“I cannot rule out joining any political party in the near future,” he said.

He said people of Chikwawa central have given him the blessings to leave DPP.

“My constituents want development.”

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said Bagus was exercising his right to freedom of association.

