Mzimba road accident claims two lives

Two people have died while five others have escaped with injuries after involved in a road accident around Mame Motel which is along the Mzimba-Kazomba M9 Road on Sunday.

The two according to the district police spokesperson Peter Botha are a 55 year old woman Lucia Ngoyi and a 42 year old woman Ayela Majuwa.

The police publicist said the accident involved a Toyota Sienta motor vehicle registration number CP 8403 and a Toyota Axio Saloon, registration number MZ 2340 that were heading to Mzimba boma from Kazombo.

The Toyota Sienta had six passengers on board while the Toyota Axio had three passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Mame Motel, the driver of the Sienta wanted to overtake the Toyota Axio and in the process the driver hit the front tyre of the Toyota Axio Saloon forcing the vehicle overturned.

The two died on the spot while the driver and four others sustained different degrees of injuries.

The five are currently receiving treatment at Mzimba District Hospital.

The Toyota Sienta has been extensively damaged while the Toyota Axio Saloon has its front right fender broken.

Both Lucia Ngoyi and Ayela Majuwa hailed from Amon Moyo Village in the area of TA Mzikubola in the district.