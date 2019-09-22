MP to move motion for Malawi to adopt federal system of government

Mzimba north legislator Yeremiah Chihana has given notice of a private member’s motion for the country to adopt federal system of government.

In the notice, Chihana says the federal system of government is in the interest of equitable distribution of resources and developments in Malawi and as a solution to the challenges brought about by the quota system in the education system.

He also says that federalism is needed because of what he calls elasticity of Malawi politics and in order to ensure equal participation in political decisions which affect all regions in Malawi.

“…this House is satisfied that Malawi has now matured to change the system of government, and to that end, this House resolves that all efforts and legal framework should be put in place towards adoption of a federal system of government within a specified time period and in any case before the next scheduled elections in 2004,” reads the notice in part.

Although this might excite some people in the northern region who feel marginalized, it is unlikely that it would pass in parliament as Chihana is the lone member of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) in the 193-strong House.

The notice of motion for federation system of government comes at a time when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is accused of nepotism, regionalism, cronyism, tribalism, favouritism, among others.

