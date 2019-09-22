MP to move motion for Malawi to adopt federal system of government
Mzimba north legislator Yeremiah Chihana has given notice of a private member’s motion for the country to adopt federal system of government.
In the notice, Chihana says the federal system of government is in the interest of equitable distribution of resources and developments in Malawi and as a solution to the challenges brought about by the quota system in the education system.
He also says that federalism is needed because of what he calls elasticity of Malawi politics and in order to ensure equal participation in political decisions which affect all regions in Malawi.
“…this House is satisfied that Malawi has now matured to change the system of government, and to that end, this House resolves that all efforts and legal framework should be put in place towards adoption of a federal system of government within a specified time period and in any case before the next scheduled elections in 2004,” reads the notice in part.
Although this might excite some people in the northern region who feel marginalized, it is unlikely that it would pass in parliament as Chihana is the lone member of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) in the 193-strong House.
The notice of motion for federation system of government comes at a time when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is accused of nepotism, regionalism, cronyism, tribalism, favouritism, among others.
The motive might be good but the timing is bad. The problem with the Northeners is that they hate quota system simply bcoz they are afraid of loosing their grip in the academic sector.
We know of Mzuzu corner in chancellor College when its only the mbwenumbwenuz who convene mkumauzilana mayeso mukakhoza then muziti ndinu a mzeru.
Apa motion iyi ikubwerayi coz mwawona kuti u don’t have the chance to rule this country due to your numerical inferiority
The mover of the motion……..
If at all there is a group of people that are both tribalistic and regionalistic, the northern region cannot be beaten in this game. The move the motion is just trying to prove nothing but his tribalistic ego.
Bring it on and MCP is ready to support this system. We are tired of Mulako wa Llomwe rule.
It’s better each region should think of themselves and utilise their own resources amicably without interference of the president and it’s Cabinet. South Africa and Nigeria are practice it and these 2 nations are the richest nations in Africa meaning Federal government is the way to go.
Table this bill as soon as possible and let’s see which region will lack behind.
Not only federalism but independent north. When Doctor Kamuzu Banda introduced the concept of the destruction of the federation of Rodisia and Nyasaland some cemented heads from the north uncritically supported him. but now Malawi is the greatest loser. The introduction will make the north the greatest loser because people like MTAMBO. Will go.back to the. North to destroy their homeland.
This is welcome move.
Out of all the Chihanas I think Chakufwa will remain the only Hero, zinazi ndiye kaya…….
The translation of utumbuka into English is exactly what you describe: tribalism, nepotism, cronyism, wakwithu and all related thengere syndromes. This tumbuka MP should be the last to raise his finger. I know Yeremia from childhood and is tumbuka to the bone marrow. His best tcorrupt tme was when his late uncle Chakufwa Chihana was Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.
kagwere uko nepotism anayambisa ndi chihana chakufwa
TINGOGAWANAPO ZIDA YAPA —- CHIFUKWA PITALA NDI DPP MMUMVA KUWAWA HEAVY AKANGANYA INU —- MA STADIA WONSE BT —QUOTA SYSTEM YOTSAYAMBA MA CADET ONSE PROMOTIONS