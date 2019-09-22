Blantyre Mayor’s Trophy secures sponsorship from Nico

The Blantyre City Council’s primary schools football and netball tournament, organised to unearth talent among pupils popularly know as Mayors Trophy- has secured a K60 million three years sponsorship (K20 Million each year) from NICO group of companies.

Speaking at a cheque hand over ceremony at NICO holdings head office in Blantyre last Friday , Chief Executive Officer for NICO Life, Eric Chapola said they decided to sponsor the tournament as part of its contribution in uplifting the welfare of the youth in the country .

Chapola said sports can be used as a tool to mentor the youth in order to prepare them to become better leaders.

“The youth are a nursery for development in any society. Without investing in our youth, our prospect for a bright future is jeopardised. Our hope is that as we are helping in the development of sports through the youth of this country, the youth are also going to be great leaders for the development of the country,” said Chapola.

On his part Mayor for Blantyre City, his worship Councillor Wild Ndipo expressed his gratitude for the support saying previously they used to run the trophy with partial funding from different organisations.

Ndipo said the sponsorship shall enable the Council to incorporate private schools in the tournament and also to increase the number of participating schools .

He also said the sponsorship shall enabled them to kick start the trophy earlier next month unlike in the previous tournament.

Meanwhile, Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) Chairperson for Blantyre Urban Egnazio libwalo has hailed NICO sponsorship saying it is a motivation for primary Schools in Blantyre urban to participate in this year’s Mayors Trophy.

Libwalo said primary schools in the country have not been organising tournaments due to lack of sponsorship a development which he said negatively affected the development of football talents among primary school pupils.

Blantyre Mayors Trophy was first introduced in 1968 and it was abandoned years later. The trophy was re introduced in 2016 and it has been running for two years now.

