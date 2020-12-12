MP, ward councillors fight over Constituency Development Fund

A member of parliament and ward councillors have dug themselves in war trenches as they are fighting over control of Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

This warfare is delaying development in Chitipa south where its legislator Welani Chilenga is in disagreement with ward councillors over the use of the CDF.

The Chitipa district council has since suspended the disbursement of CDF to the area until the matter is resolved.

Church and society of the Livingstonia Synod has since advised the MP and the ward councillors to resolve their differences for the area to develop.

The situation has also led to the suspension of the disbursement of the funds for Nthalire constituency by council officials.

Paul Mvula, programs manager at the Church and Society Program of the Livingstonia Synod said the disagreements are negatively affecting implementation of projects that benefit the larger population in the constituency.

“It is the locals that are being affected by the rivalry between the two. This is not only denying development but is also an infrenging on the right to access to various social economic activities that are not being done due to the suspension of the disbursement of CDF in the district” Mvula said.

Meanwhile, the district’s director for planning and development McMillan Magomero has attributed the situation to inadequate information on the roles and responsibilities of the two parties.

“We have a situation where our elected leaders and development committees seem not to understand their roles and responsibilities hence this continued fights” said Magomero.

Chilenga and the ward Councillors were yet to comment on the matter.

