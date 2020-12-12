Weather experts advise people to be indoors, Malawi braces for lightning and thunderstorms

Experts are warning of continued harsh weather with lightning and thunderstorms and are warning people to stay indoors.

The Meteorological Department officials is reminding the public to stay indoors when it is raining due to high episodes of lightning and thunderstorms.

A few days ago, a pupil in Chitipa district died after being struck by lightning.

Director in the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Jolamu Nkhokwe insists that the public should avoid open grounds or seeking shelter from rain under trees to avoid lightning tragedies.

Officials from Department of Disaster Management (Dodma) say at least 13 people have died while 122 others have been injured due to natural disasters that have occured since July this year.

The natural disasters have increased since the onset of the rains now falling in most parts of the country which have led to river flooding, building walls falling on people and lightning.

DoDMA spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula said that about 9,380 households have been affected so far.

He added that the latest victims are 178 households that have been affected by heavy rains in the area of Traditional Authority Namavi in Mangochi on Tuesday night.

Khamula said about seven people have been injured during the Mangochi disaster.

At least six people are known to have been killed due to lightning.

