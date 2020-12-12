Chakwera talks tough on clean Malawi: Chilima promotes sanitation

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday joined civil servants at Capital Hill in Lilongwe for a clean-up exercise of the office surrounding with a commitment to ensuring that the country is a clean place to live in.

The cleanup exercise follows the launch of the clean-up initiative at Chinsapo in Lilongwe last month where the President pledged for continued clean up activities throughout the country.

President Chakwera said cleanliness starts where an individual lives hence it is important to keep surroundings clean.

“Decisions and policies need to be made in a clean environment so that we have fresh air, green lands and a perspective that says what starts here must reverberate throughout the nation. Let us have our country as a clean place to live in,” he said.

The President said the commitment to the clean-up exercise is to help build a Malawi everyone can be proud of because that is taking care of our environment.

“We are doing ourselves and the next generation a favor by taking better care our environment and not destroying it. Let us make sure the environment we operate is not an environment that encourages us to get diseases but be healthy,” said President Chakwera.

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima speaking at Dowa community center ground after attending the National Clean – Up Day Initiative for the district, said Malawians must now learn that dumped solid wastes can be used for fertilizers and gas making for them to make money out of it.

He said now that the country is in the rainy season, good hygienic measures will help the communities prevent themselves from contacting diseases which can be preventable such as cholera.

The Vice-President, therefore, advised Malawians never to get tired of taking care of their surroundings, saying this is the basis of keeping their environment clean.

Chilima also urged them that after sweeping and cleaning their surroundings, they should keep their hearts clean as well to remove envy and jealousy which are enemies of development derailing Malawi to be more beautiful than before.

He urged Malawians to start digging rubbish pits for waste saying they will be using it for manure in their gardens and others would be coming to buy the wastes for fertilizers and making gas for cooking, saying in this way, Malawi will not lag behind in development.

“Other countries are turning wastes into fertilizers and gas for cooking, the people of Dowa can now be making their own fertilizers and label it, made in Dowa,” said Chilima amid laughter.

The Vice President said some people have modified a technology of turning wastes particularly those with plastic ones for molding bricks, saying this is a good initiative for the country but, they should wait until certification.

Dowa District Council launched the first National Clean –Up Day Initiative at Mponela trading center last month following a National launch by Chakwera on 13, November 2020 at Chinsapo in Lilongwe distric

The national clean-up day will be on the second Friday of every month under the theme 2A clean environment, my right, and my responsibility.

