Malawi govt changes tune on Bushiri’s ‘Miracle Crossover’: Withdraws Bingu Stadium venue

After a statement circulated purportedly from Office of President and Cabinet announcing that President Lazarus Chakwera would preside over the ‘Miracle Night Crossover’ to be hosted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, government has since withdrawn the Bingu National Stadium as venue for the event.

The management of the facility said they have reconsidered dangers of hosting the event amidst Covid-19 prevention measures as the Bushiri event is seen to attract a lot of people from different countries.

Acting Stadium Manager A. Mwaungulu wrote Bushiri in a communication dated 11/12/2020 informing him of the cancellation to host the Crossover.

“Reference is made to our earlier communication Ref. No. BNS/1/32 in which the stadium management allowed you to hold a Cross-Over Night Service at the Bingu National Stadium.

“After further consultations with the number of relevant stakeholders, it has been observed that the stadium may not be able to host your event,” reads the letter in part.

The letter further says: “Despite communication that the number to attend be reduced, the event is most likely to attract people beyond even the normal capacity of the stadium. The will contravene the Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures.”

Mwaungulu further says the stadium would be undergoing maintenance in preparation for CAF inspection which would start in January next year.

Spokesperson for the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church Ephraim Nyondo confirmed of the cancellation in his online post.

“We confirm receipt of the letter from Bingu National Stadium management about the cancellation of hosting our Miracle Night Crossover on 31 December 2020.

“Our church administration is swiftly and with, necessary urgency and speed, acutely handling the matter and, therefore, we appeal for calm to all our members and followers under the circumstances. We shall keep you informed of any developments envisaged thereon.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares