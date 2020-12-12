Ex-MPs lose case as court quashes petition against ‘tippex’ parliament on technicality

December 12, 2020 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The High Court has thrown out the petition by some former legislators who thought they, too, had a case after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election result.

Kabwila: Case thrown out on technicality

Following the February 3 ConCourt landmark ruling, the group comprising mostly former  legislators and other candidates who lost the election,  went to court in April this year, seeking nullification of the parliamentary vote too, arguing it was held simultaneously with the ‘tippex’ presidential vote.

The ex-members of Parliament (MPs), led by Peter Bvalani and Jessie Kabwila as first and second applicants respectively, based their case on the outcome of the presidential nullification petition case, which saw the ConCourt nullifying the presidential election and ordering a fresh election within 150 days.

But in her judgement, Justice Ruth Chinangwa threw out the application on technicality, saying: “Is the claim statute barred? Again we turn to Section 100 of the Presidential  and Parliamentary Elections Act, it reads; ‘A complaint alleging an undue return by reason irregularity or any other causes whatsoever should be presented to the High Court within 48 hours, including Saturday, Sunday and a public holiday of the declaration of the result in the name of the person.”

Mazgo Awemi
Mazgo Awemi
5 hours ago

Chinangwa has been bribed to rule in favour of the current MPs who are in office. If she says the complainants delayed to bring their case within the specified days, it shows that the learned Judge is not conversant with her law and one wonders which school she went. My understanding is that, the complainants had nothing to put up as a case because they thought that the tripartite election was done properly and they could not complain anything but the ruling from the 5 Constitutional Court Judges was an eye opener to them. That was the time they realized… Read more »

0
Reply
nyarugwe
nyarugwe
8 hours ago

Feel sorry for Kabwila, if she remained in MCP she would still be MP

0
Reply
Misozi
Misozi
8 hours ago

We will see how you will handle Mpinganjira case.A complaint was lodged after the 48 hours dear lol ine

0
Reply
Samuel Chilenje
Samuel Chilenje
8 hours ago

It’s clear it was conspiracy by the court and the then opposition to overthrow APM by twisting the law. That case came before after the said 48 hours. That’s why chilichonse chikukuvutani ukalanda chamwini umasowa nacho mtendere

-2
Reply
guest
guest
8 hours ago

kungozionongera ndalama basi

0
Reply
Sitilora
Sitilora
9 hours ago

But the claim that nullified the Presidential election was made after 58 hours and the wise 5 judges said that should be reason to escape the rule of law.

0
Reply
