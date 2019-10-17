Mpico pledges continued netball sponsorship

Mpico plc has pledged continued support towards the sponsorship of netball in the country.

The assurance was made by the company’s Financial Controller Cosmas Katulukira after the finals of the 2019 Mpico Gateway Netball Challenge played at the Gateway Mall Netball Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Central Region Netball Powerhouse Blue Eagles Sisters have returned the Mpico Gateway Netball Challenge championship after beating Mafco 42-36.

This was the fourth consecutive season for the Malawi Police Service (MPS) side to grab the trophy.

Speaking to reporters, Katulukira said as a company, they are impressed with the progress of the competition.

He therefore promised that his company will increase sponsorship money next year.

“We are impressed and I can assure netball fans that we will continue sponsoring this cup. We will increase sponsorship in the next edition” said Katulukira.

Speaking on Behalf of Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Rose Chinunda hailed Mpico for the sponsorship.

Molly Chisambiro of Blue Eagles Sisters was voted as the best player of the tournament and went home with a miniature and K100 000.00 cash while Sibongile Moyo was voted as the best umpire and received K75 000.

Eliza Makwale of Olembe Sisters, Merenia Gideon of Mafco and Rose Nkanda of Civo Nets were voted as best shooter, best defender and best centre respectively.

They all took home a miniature and K70 000.00 cash prize.

Eagles Sisters received K4 million for being champions while Mafco received K2 million for finishing as runners up.

Third placed Civo Nets received K1.5 million and Boma Sisters got K1.2 million for finishing on position four.

The rest of the teams that participated in this year’s competition were also compensated with cash prizes.

