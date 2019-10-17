Rapper Lean Omega discusses fake happiness on social media

Malawian born, South African based singer and rapper Maclean Ngwira also known as Lean Omega has released a video for the song “Be Happy” depicting the fake happiness lifestyle on social media.

“Be Happy” audio was recorded by DMU Records and Concord Music and the video was shot by Step Up Grafixx.

Commenting on the concept of the song, Lean Omega observed that social media has taught users that it is okay to fake happiness online and fall apart in private life.

“When you log in to your Instagram, Facebook or Whatsapp and see people posts you tend to feel low of yourself. I therefore would like to tell people that life is what you make,” Lean Omega explained.

He then urged people to switch off social media life, work hard and stop envying other people’s wealth or success.

“People don’t recognize a blessing when there’s no money involved. Its always priceless to have a smile on your face.

“Peace in your heart mostly important. Don’t let anyone’s Ignorance, hate, drama or negativity stop you from being the best person you can be,” he added.

He then disclosed that the negativity in the trending music has inspired him to bring back the era of positive music.

“I have noticed with sadness that my peers are advocating for negative music. I would like to reintroduce a new touch that will still keep the rhythm alive and preach the gospel,” he said.

