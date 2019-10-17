National Bank spouses donates K2.5m items to Salima rural school

Spouses for National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc managers have donated various school items to Senga Bay Primary school in Salima rural worth K2.5 million to aid and support their learning.

The spouses took advantage of the bank’s annual strategy conference which was being held in Salima to make the donation on Saturday at the rural school and motivate the pupils, especially the girl child.

Speaking on behalf of the spouses, Pamela Kasunda said they donated the items which included note books, cloth for making uniforms, mathematical instrument boxes, water buckets and sanitary pads and flip chart papers worth K2.5 million to motivate the pupils especially young girls to stay in school.

“We want you to work hard in school and excel, especially you girls, everything is possible,” she said.

The pupils also received motivational talk from Rachel Kawawa Chief Risk Officer at Nedbank Malawi and wife to NBM Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa and Edith Jiya, Chief Executive Officer for Old Mutual Malawi group and wife to NBM plc General Manager Harold Jiya.

“You should not overlook yourselves that you are learning here at Senga Bay Primary School in the rural area in Salima and therefore you cannot make it in life. I learnt from rural schools myself but because of working hard, I concentrated on my goals and made it and I am still progressing. You can also do the same, it is possible,” said Jiya.

Head Teacher for the school a Mr. Chigwesere thanked NBM plc for the donation and added that they lack a lot of things like a fence to enhance security since it is located in the middle of the village.

Group Village Headman Dalankwanda concurred with Kasunda and Jiya advising the pupils especially young girls not to rush for marriages but stay in school and excel and be ‘like these bosses you are seeing today’.

Mrs. Rachel Kawawa, who was leading the group, thanked school management for allowing the spouses to present gifts to the pupils.

