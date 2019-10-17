Thyolo students set own secondary school ablaze

Irate students at Thyolo secondary school on Wednesday night went on rampage, destroying school property and setting the building ablaze angered by what they say infiltration of the school by students from other districts.

The students say quota system entails that only students from the district should be selected to the school but they are surprised that the number of students from other districts who come “through envelopes” is now outnumbering those from Thyolo.

The students destroyed the general building which comprises of administration offices and bursar’s office as well as hostels, matron’s house, dining room and part of the headmaster’s office.

Reports from the school say what started the rage is that some of the students were sent on suspension due to various reasons which include use of mobile phones, teasing and bullying.

Thyolo police spokesperson Amos Tione said the damage is extensive and management ofn the school is now counting the cost.

He said investigations are underway to arrest the culprits.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :