Mpinganjira formally charged for offering K100m bribe to judges in Malawi poll case
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has formally charged business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira with two counts under Corrupt Practices Act for his role in alleged bribery attempt of the five judges hearing the presidential election nullification petition case.
The graft- busying body re-arrested Mpinganjira on Tuesday after the High Court of Malawi faulted a Zomba Magistrate’s Court order that quashed his initial warrant of arrest as illegal, incorrect and improper.
On Wednesday ACB dragged Mpinganjira, who is group chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited and board chairperson of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), to Blantyre Magistrate court where he was formally charged with offering an advantage of K100, 000,000 to public officers on 21st October 2019.
The public officers are the judges handling the presidential elections case.
Mpinganjira has also been charged with attempts to Induce public officers to abuse public office.
He is been represented by Senior Counsel Patrice Nkhono who has since made an application for bail for Mpinganjira.
Senior Magistrate Simeon Mdeza has reserved his ruling on bail to 3pm which is likely be granted as Mpinganjira is not a fright risk.
Mpinganjira was arrested on January 22 2020 following a formal complaint from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on November 28 2019 that two of the five judges hearing the presidential election nullification petition case reported bribery attempts.
ACB head Reyneck Matemba said the masterminds of the alleged plot to bribe the judges were two suspects, one from the private sector and the other “working for one of the arms of government”.
Mr. Matemba, you are can be sued for favouritism by Mr. Mpingamjira. It is an open view that there were two culprits
in this case of bribery, but you have arrested only one in the Form of Mr. Mpingamjira. Where is the other one, and who is he? What is so special about this other one? And how can you convince us public viewers that we can have faith in you, if you start your actions in this way?
Something is not adding up here, why only Mpinganjira? Where are the others? Musayipusitse ayi.
Now we know why the judges spilled the beans….. Ndalama inachepa, 100 million yokha basi?
Jezebel Ansah took a billion….
DPP inapepusa ma judge musova….
offered 100 million kwacha so that they should favour APM.
akudziwana ndi mzakeyo.
why the remaining two names are being hidden
koma kumeneko DPP mimba mwapweteka
wakhala akupanga ma bribe so long mpinganjira la forty lakwana
why is the other person not in custody right now? what are you playing?
The question is, he wanted to bribe judges to favor who in the case? that point should be clear enough.
and why bribing a person when the case does not concern you? Ali kuti anawatumayo nanga?
Why is the other person not in custody?