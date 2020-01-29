Mpinganjira formally charged for offering K100m bribe to judges in Malawi poll case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has formally charged business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira with two counts under Corrupt Practices Act for his role in alleged bribery attempt of the five judges hearing the presidential election nullification petition case.

The graft- busying body re-arrested Mpinganjira on Tuesday after the High Court of Malawi faulted a Zomba Magistrate’s Court order that quashed his initial warrant of arrest as illegal, incorrect and improper.

On Wednesday ACB dragged Mpinganjira, who is group chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited and board chairperson of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), to Blantyre Magistrate court where he was formally charged with offering an advantage of K100, 000,000 to public officers on 21st October 2019.

The public officers are the judges handling the presidential elections case.

Mpinganjira has also been charged with attempts to Induce public officers to abuse public office.

He is been represented by Senior Counsel Patrice Nkhono who has since made an application for bail for Mpinganjira.

Senior Magistrate Simeon Mdeza has reserved his ruling on bail to 3pm which is likely be granted as Mpinganjira is not a fright risk.

Mpinganjira was arrested on January 22 2020 following a formal complaint from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on November 28 2019 that two of the five judges hearing the presidential election nullification petition case reported bribery attempts.

ACB head Reyneck Matemba said the masterminds of the alleged plot to bribe the judges were two suspects, one from the private sector and the other “working for one of the arms of government”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :