Mponda, Police win Zomba Mayor’s trophy: FDH bank sponsored and donates K1 million towards flood victims

Mponda and Police Primary schools emerged victors in the just ended FDH Bank sponsored Zomba Mayor’s trophy in football and netball respectively.

Mponda Primary school beat Prison Primary school 2-1 in football while Police Primary School beat Thundu primary school 16-15 to be crowned netball champions of Zomba.

Speaking during the finals played at the Police College grounds in Zomba on Thursday, FDH bank Deputy Managing Director William Mpinganjira said the bank takes pride in supporting growth saying the Zomba Mayor’s Trophy will make the primary school pupils grow in sports and academic life.

“When FDH Bank committed itself to sponsor this tournament we saw more than just the opportunity to entertain the community of Zomba. We saw the opportunity to build up the children. Through the investment of MWK10million, we planted a seed in the heart of Zomba’s youth. This seed is one which will grow into fruits of dedication, teamwork, endurance, health, commitment and fitness.”

“Growth is a central theme at FDH Bank, and we are ready to continue to water the seeds we have planted in these children. Physical activity is an important aspect of youth development that we are able to promote through the Mayor’s Trophy tournament,” said Mpinganjira.

In his remarks, Mayor for Zomba City, His Worship, Councillor Christopher Jana commended FDH Bank for sponsoring the tournament, noting that the K10 million sponsorship of the trophy is one of the highest from the corporate world to support youth development in the city.

“We sincerely thank FDH Bank for this sponsorship and we hope other corporate players will emulate the example set by FDB Bank,” said Jana.

The Bank recently also pumped in another K10 million to sponsor the Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy whose finals were played almost a month ago.

Mpinganjira said the Bank supports the Mayor’s trophies in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Zomba because the overall goal of the tournaments is to uplift Malawi’s youth, supporting their growing talents and encouraging them to take part in healthy sporting activities.

The bank also donated K1million Kwacha to flood relief during the prize presentation ceremony to support efforts towards families affected by floods in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :