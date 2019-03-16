Lucius Banda threaten unspecified action over Kalindo’s arrest: ‘Its political persecution’

Politician and veteran musician Lucius Banda has described the arrest of UTM Party director of youth Bon Kalindo as a complete ‘torture’.

Banda said this following the re-arrest of Kalindo on Friday by Machinga Police as he was coming from Lilongwe where parliament was meeting.

Kalindo is yet to be formally charged.

He was detained and kept for a long time before being taken to an unknown destination. But reports reaching Nyasa Times indicates that he was taken to Zomba Maximum Prison where he has been put on remand.

“The amount of torture on Bon Kalindo has been too much…We have tolerated it for far too long,” Banda, who is UTM campaign director, said through a social media post.

He further emphasized that as an artists and most Malawians who falls within the age blacket of the youth in Malawi feels injured with Kalindo’s politically motivatedarrest.

Banda also expressed dismay that the Mulanje South legislature is being arrested over trivial matters.

“We will not continue to seat and watch one of us being used as a punching bag for some clueless politicians.We couldn’t have complained if he was being arrested over real issues or crimes, honestly he is being tortured over trivial matters,” he said.

“If he doesn’t come out ASAP [As soon as possible], we as friends of WINIKO WILL BE LEFT WITH NO CHOICE BUT TO REACT” said Banda without disclosing what kind of reaction they will take.

Nyasa Times sources in police said the UTM officialwas detained in relation to an audio clip purportedly from Zomba Central Prison implicating President Peter Mutharika and one of the DPP senior members Hetherwick Ntaba in the abduction and killings of persons with albinism.

UTM spokesperson Chidanti Malunga said the party was still waiting to be briefed on the reasons for his arrest.

The arrest comes barely few months after Kalindo was arrested again in Balaka.

He was accused of leading UTM supporters in chanting insulting songs against President Peter Mutharika at Balaka Police Station where Vice President Saulos Chilima’s aide were locked up.

The two aides were accused of behaving suspiciously at the Chiwanja cha Yao cultural ceremony where president Mutharika was Guest of Honour.

The matter is still in court where Kalindo is answering charges of insulting the state President.

