Mponela Chipiku Stores manager arrested for overpricing AIP farm inputs  

Malawi Police Services at Mponela in Dowa have arrested Chipiku Stores Branch Manager, Hanania Kaonga Nkhoma, for allegedly overpricing the subsidized farm inputs under the government Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) programme.

Mponela Police Station publicist, Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, said Nkhoma, who comes from Msampha Village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in the same district, was arrested at Bowe Trading Centre this morning.

Lubrino said the Bowe Chipiku Stores branch commenced its sale of the cheap farm inputs on Monday, November 2, 2020, with the sales personnel demanding K5, 5000 for a 50 kilogramme bag instead of the recommended price of K4,495.

“It is also alleged that the manager was selling a 5kg pack of maize seed at K3, 000 instead of the recommended K2, 000. The issue was brought to light when beneficiaries who went to purchase the commodities started protesting after they learnt that the officials were selling the inputs at higher prices,” said the police spokesperson.

He said the malpractice was discovered after over seven people had already purchased the inputs at the said prices.

“Police came in quickly and arrested the manager and K18,000 has been recovered so far. The police would like to assure Malawians that it is strictly monitoring the implementation of the program and it has put in place robust measures to ensure that it runs smoothly,” said Lubrino.

