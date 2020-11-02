Divided DPP in campaign race

November 2, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), now divided into two political factions, is on campaign race in Nsanje where the party is fighting to retain a local government seat.

Ganda at the rally
DPP supporters at the meeting

DPP is sharply divided with its vice president for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is hanging on to the party by a court order, taking almost half of the southern region support base.

But on Saturday, officials from the party set aside their political faction divisions to drum support for the local government candidate for Makhuwira south ward Henry Tambu.

Nsanje Lalanje MP Gladys Ganda said although the DPP is out of government, Tambu would continue with development projects his predecessor left in the area before he died last year.

“This Tonse alliance government has failed Malawians. They are failing to fulfill what they promised us during the campaign,” she said.

Ganda, who is the DPP Nsanje district 2020 campaign champion, said it is only the DPP candidate who can bring development in the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jesta
Jesta
2 hours ago

did they hack each other Mr Khamula

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mponela Chipiku Stores manager arrested for overpricing AIP farm inputs  

Malawi Police Services at Mponela in Dowa have arrested Chipiku Stores Branch Manager, Hanania Kaonga Nkhoma, for allegedly overpricing the...

Close