Court adjourns former judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula case

November 2, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The High Court in Blantyre has on Monday adjourned a case in which former judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula is answering a case of abuse of office and obtaining money by false pretence.

Judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula: On bail

The case has been adjourned to December 7, 2020 when the defense is expected to parade 10 witnesses.

Mvula was arrested in 2017 on allegations that he corruptly solicited money and favours from United Methodist Church in the name that high court judges and former attorney Kalekeni Kaphale to favour the church in another case.

Monday morning, the state paraded its last witness, Patrick Nkhoma, a Malawi police service forensic expert.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera to storm Capital Hill for productivity check: Rememberance Sunday in Mzuzu

President Lazarus Chakwera will now make personal regular visits to Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe for civil...

Close