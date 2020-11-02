Chakwera to storm Capital Hill for productivity check: Rememberance Sunday in Mzuzu

November 2, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times

President Lazarus Chakwera will now make personal regular visits to Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe for civil service productivity check, the president’s close aide has disclosed.

President Lazarus Chakwera: To be visiting Capital Hill

Speaking Monday in Lilongwe, State House director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni, says the main purpose of the visits is to ensure that government ministries and departments are delivering.

Kampondeni said the visits starts this month.

However, this week, the President goes to the north, the first trip ever since he was voted into power after ousting Peter Mutharika at the ballot box on June 23, 2020.

Kampondeni says the President is expected to spend the weekend in the north.

Among other engagements, Chakwera will lead Malawi’s annual commemoration of its armed forces, past and present, at a service in Mzuzu on Sunday.

He will lay a ay a wreath of poppies  and  lead the nation in a two-minute silence for Remembrance Sunday at Mzuzu cenotaph.

