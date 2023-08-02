MPs call for recapitalization of MCHS

Members of Parliament on Wednesday called for the recapitalization of Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS), which is currently going through many administrative challenges.

Legislator for Salima Central West, Enock Phale, expressed concern over unfunded and projects that have stalled for years at the Lilongwe Campus.

Phale proposed that contracts that stalled should be terminated and restart in order to advance in finishing the projects with new contractors.

MP for Chiradzulu West Dr. Matthewa Ngwale concurred with Phale and told the August House that the College should be recapitalized as one way to improve the situations.

MPs were commenting after the Parliamentary Committee on Education presented a situation and status report which was adopted on Malawi College of Health Sciences.

Among others, the report recommends government through Ministry of Education and Health provide funds and contract remumeration in order to finish the stalled projects at the college.

In his presentation, Thyolo Central MP Ben Phiri to stood for the Chairperson of Education Committee called for both the Ministry of Health, Education and Presidential Delivery Unit-PDU to collaborate to deal with stalled project as soon as possible.

Phiri added, “Ministry Education should liaise with the Health Ministry to reverse and restructure the board that was taken out because of other reasons.”

“It is painful that the structures that were being constructed stalled as both staffs and students struggles to operate on everyday basis,” complained Phiri.

He therefore advised government to consider needy students at the College with tuitions loans that the Loans Board provides.

Committee assured that will continue to monitor the situation at Malawi College of Health Sciences, to make it to a better one and accomplish the projects.

MCHS was established in 1996 under ministerial order of the then Minister of Education, but it reports to Ministry of Health.

