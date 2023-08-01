Kenyan cyclist on trailblazing awareness ride through 9 countries including Malawi

Kenyan trailblazing cyclist, Ben Haggai — who set off on an epic 7000km breath-taking 40-day journey from June 27, 2023 that will see him cross into nine countries — is currently in Mozambican city of Tete heading to cross into Malawi.

This is in quest of inspiring generations towards a healthier lifestyle through cycling as well as an awareness campaign to promote road safety, courtesy, and environmentally sustainable non-motorised transportation innovations.

A report by Kenyan online publication Tuko News he was seen off on the epic journey by that country’s politician, Mike Sonko and former boxer, Conjestina Achieng, under the theme ‘Share the Road’, Haggai seeks to educate road users on the proper and safe utilisation of road networks.

The epic journey is to inspire generations towards a healthier lifestyle through cycling as he attempts history in the making as he fearlessly pedals through the heart of South East Africa, conquering a jaw-dropping 7000km in a breath-taking 40-day quest.

A statement from the cyclist’s stakeholders says throughout his cycling expedition, he has been supported by people and organisations of goodwill all the way from Kenya.

“He is cycling solo, however, he gets brief company from random and club cyclists whom he gets along his way,” said the statement. “Ben has been accommodated by some individuals and other cycling clubs in various countries/cities.

This has enriched his experience through exchange of ideas on road safety, health, youth empowerment and other cultural aspects.”

In his endeavour to complete the 7,000km, Haggai has encountered several challenges that every other cyclist faces including but not limited to puncture, derailleur breakage, lose of bolts and nuts among other bicycle wear and tear issues having covered over 4,500km thus far.

The statement, which is appealing for Malawian cycling clubs and other well-wishers to support him, says he is expected to arrive in Malawi on Wednesday, August 2, saying they are seeking any support such as financial, accommodation, meals, publicity and to accompany him as he rides for safety reasons.

He will journey through Malawi from Zobue/Mwanza Borders to Songwe Border in Kalonga to head into Tanzania — covering about 1,050km, taking him about 6 days in Malawi.

Haggai is expected to then cycle through Tanzania all the way to Arusha to be finally received in Nairobi, Kenya via Namanga Border where a welcome back event has organised for him.

