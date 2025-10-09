MPSSACCO Boosts Police Sports with Donation to Northern Region Headquarters

The Malawi Police Service Savings and Credit Cooperative (MPSSACCO) has donated 15 sets of football kits to the Northern Region Police Headquarters in Mzuzu.

The donation, presented on Wednesday at the Officers’ Mess, aims to promote sporting activities and encourage fitness among police officers in the region.

Speaking during the handover, MPSSACCO’s Northern Region Territorial Sales Officer, Bismark Maulana, said the cooperative felt compelled to support the spirit of sportsmanship within the police service.

“Besides offering loans to our members, who are mostly police officers, we also strive to build a saving culture. I encourage more officers to join the Police SACCO to enjoy both financial and social benefits,” said Maulana.

Receiving the donation, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Northern Region, Glinton Mitayi, expressed gratitude, describing the gesture as timely and morale-boosting.

“This donation will go a long way in motivating our officers and promoting teamwork and fitness through sports,” Mitayi said.

The event also featured a variety of games, including aerobics, darts, pool, bawo, and football, with participants from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Delta Division of the Police Mobile Service (PMS), and Mzuzu Police Station.

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) designates Wednesday afternoons as a nationwide sports day to promote physical wellness among officers.

MPSSACCO provides a range of financial services to its members, including Tsogolo Savings, Festival Savings, and Funeral Cover, in addition to loans and investment opportunities.

