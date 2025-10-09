Inua Advocacy, MISA Malawi sign MOU to amplify voices of refugees: Supports with K2.5m for MISA gala, awards

Inua Advocacy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter to amplify the voices of refugees in Malawi.

In the MOU, the organisation will channel K2.5million towards MISA gala and the awards.

Inua Advocacy Program Manager, Apatsa Mangwana Mhango said on Thursday during the signing ceremony of the MOU in Lilongwe that the organisation is expecting the media to write accurate and ethical information to ensure communities get the right information regarding refugees in the country.

“We often face challenges in the issues out in public domain especially misconceptions, stigma sorrounding refugees which we need the media to assist in proper reporting on the rights and plight of refugees,” she said.

Mhango added that there is need to strengthen collaborative efforts with the media in highlighting many issues affecting refugees in Malawi.

MISA Malawi Chairperson Golden Matonga commended Inua Advocacy for the financial support to MISA and journalism in Malawi.

“World Press Freedom celebrations and the annual awards are very important part of our calendar of the media in Malawi as it marks the biggest celebration of excellence reporting,” he said.

Matonga added that the support will ensure that the media recognises human rights reporting particularly the plight of refugees by amplifying their voices.

“Refugees are important minority sector of the society such that for journalism to be relevant they need to respond to all issues concerning all members of the public,” he emphasized.

Matonga noted that issues of refugees are a specialised field and is very important that journalists are able to learn and report accurately by not contributing to the stigmatization but providing solutions to the sector.

However the total amount will be shared as K1.5million will go towards MISA gala celebrations while K1million will be awarded to the winner in the sector.

Inua Advocacy is an independent civil society organisation that advocates for refugee rights in Malawi and beyond. Their vision is a world where no refugee is trapped in statelessness, and to ensure that all actors in refugee affairs are committed to promoting sustainable solutions that uphold human rights as their mission.

