Free Mother’s Day Celebration: A Special Event by By Grace Kitchens and Accessories

In a heartfelt tribute to mothers, By Grace Kitchens and Accessories is delighted to announce a complimentary show at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe, scheduled for Wednesday, 15 October.

This event is designed to bring families together in a meaningful celebration of motherhood, honoring their invaluable contributions in a Godly manner.

The day will feature uplifting moments of praise and worship, fostering a spirit of gratitude as attendees express appreciation for their mothers.

Misheck Langiton, Managing Director of By Grace Kitchens and Accessories, emphasized that this event serves as a thanksgiving gesture to their valued customers for their unwavering support since the company’s inception.

He believes that a collective celebration is a far more impactful way to express gratitude than individual meetings.

Langiton noted that while significant resources have been invested in organizing this event, the happiness of the community on Mother’s Day is what truly matters.

Event Manager Chris Loka assured attendees that preparations are well underway and that they can expect an exceptional show.

He also emphasized that security measures will be robust, ensuring a safe environment for all.

The lineup of performing artists includes renowned names such as Dr. Favoured Martha, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, Kondwani Chirwa, Debbie, Carol Kadzuwa, Alex Mkalo, Thom Kachimanga, LIoyd Phiri, Tracy Shabback, Psalmist Khazika, Sector 7 Missionary Temple OMC, Sector 7 Missionary Temple Worship Team among many others.

By Grace Kitchens and Accessories, known for producing high-quality kitchen units and selling kitchen materials, is committed to enhancing the lives of families through their products and services.

