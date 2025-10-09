Gangata Pledges Business-Minded Leadership as Minister of State: “This Is a Victory for Malawi’s Youth”

Newly appointed Minister of State in the Office of the President, Honourable Alfred Gangata, has described his appointment as a “historic victory for the youth of Malawi,” promising to bring discipline, accountability, and business-minded leadership to his new role.

Speaking a day after being sworn in by President Arthur Peter Mutharika, Gangata said his appointment represents a new era where young people are trusted to take up key positions of responsibility in government.

“This appointment is not just about me—it is a victory for the youth of Malawi,” Gangata said. “The President has shown faith in the youth, and I stand here as proof that young men and women can rise to serve their country at the highest levels.”

He pledged to approach his work with the precision and results-oriented mindset of a business leader. “With my background in business, I will run this ministry like a business that delivers profit, not losses. My goal is to ensure that young people across Malawi benefit from this opportunity,” he said.

Gangata, who holds a Degree in Business Administration from the University of Lilongwe and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration (Management Strategy) at the University of Malawi, emphasized that education, discipline, and vision will guide his leadership.

He further called for unity and collaboration, saying the success of his appointment depends on collective effort. “For me to succeed in this great challenge, I need your support, your ideas, and your prayers. This is not my achievement alone—it is our collective victory,” he said.

The youthful minister concluded his remarks with a message of hope and faith, urging Malawians to believe in the country’s potential and stay united in purpose.

“I will not let you down. I will serve with integrity, with commitment, and with the best interest of Malawians at heart. Let us stand together. Let us build Malawi together. I believe change is possible, and I believe the future is bright,” Gangata said.

He ended by reminding Malawians that “God is always listening—so keep the faith, keep praying, and never lose hope.”

