Mpulula to head Silver technical panel

Reserve side coach at Silver Strikers Football Club, Leo Mpulula, has been appointed as interim Head Coach for the main team in line with a directive from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that head coaches in the country’s top flight should have a CAF A licence.

Chief Executive Officer for Silver Strikers FC, Thokozani Chimbali, confirmed the development to the local media saying this is in response to a letter that FAM wrote indicating that a CAF C holder is not eligible to head a technical panel in the country’s elite league.

“He will be the interim Head Coach from now until final results of an investigation on Coach Dan Kabwe are released. The board of the club is scrutinizing the results of the investigation which was instituted to due poor performance of the club,” explained Chimbali.

The club has been under the tutelage of Macdonald Yobe who holds a CAF C from the time Kabwe was suspended on May 30, 2022.

Mpulula says he will simply do his job as he knows it.

“I just have to work hard and try to bring results. Success comes with both hard work and team work. As a team, we will work hard to get results,” said Mpulula.

Mpulula’s first task is a round of 32 FDH Bank Cup encounter this weekend against Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar Football Club at Dedza Stadium.

