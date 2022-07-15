Police nab two for possessing fake currency

Two people have been arrested by Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe for allegedly being found in possession of fake currency amounting to K11 million.

The two are 37-year-old Cecilia Mwango and a man called Tifunsenji Uko, aged 40.

Mwango, who is the first suspect, claims she received the money on 3rd June, 2022 from her friend who is in South Africa so that she can bank and keep the money safe for her. But before banking the fake banknotes, she loaned out K200, 000.00 to the second suspect in the name of Tifunsenji Uko.

Uko in turn, shared the money to a business friend who kept it at home for use the following day. Again, Uko’s servant stole a K5000 banknote which was recognised as fake at a bottle store in Area 25 Sector 2 where he wanted to make some transactions.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kanengo Police Station, Sergeant Grace Kayisi, says the issue was reported to police, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

“Police conducted a search at the houses of Mwango and Uko. The search led to discovery of fake banknotes amounting K11 million. The two will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of fake currency which is contrary to the laws of Malawi,” explained Sergeant Kayisi.

Officials from the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) have confirmed that the banknotes are fake.

Cecilia Mwango hails from Ngolowera Village, Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje district while Tifunsenji Uko comes from Machinjiri Village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre district.

