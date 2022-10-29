MRA collects beyond target in past six months

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says it has collected over K748 billion in the past six months.

This is beyond the target that the authority was given.

MRA Commissioner General, John Biziwick, confirmed the development to the local media

“It’s true that we have done very well in collecting revenue in the past six months. We actually exceeded the target with 7 billion. MRA staff worked hard to achieve this.

“Lack of foreign exchange affected our operations especially in September. We also did not do well in May. But overall, all went well in the past six months,” explained Biziwick.

The revenue collected by MRA is mostly meant for developmental projects in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!