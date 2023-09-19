MRA Commissioner General applauds Precious Medical International’s launch of Mwafika brand and communication campaign

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Commissioner General, John Biziwick has highly applauded Precious Medical International (PMI) for bringing on the market a medical scheme tailored for Malawians and affordable to all.

Biziwick said this when he graced as guest of honour, PMI’s launch of Mwafika brand and communication campaign on Thursday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel, saying it was with immense pride in gathering together to mark a significant milestone in PMI’s journey.

He took cognizance that Mwafika brand and communication campaign “unveils the very essence of PMI’s mission and the profound impact that PMI aspires to make on the lives of the people of our beloved country Malawi.

“PMI is a 100% wholly Malawian-owned company that was established in 2018 and offers medical insurance services for corporates in Malawi. The simple message tonight is that your search, my search, our search, and Malawi’s search for trusted and reliable medical insurance services is finally over.

“The Mwafika campaign is a demonstration of PMI’s position to serve Malawians with medical insurance services that are welcoming. As the Warm Heart of Africa, we are known for warmth and PMI welcomes all Malawians to its quality, affordable and reliable medical insurance services with a variety of benefits to its members.”

He emphasized that Mwafika is not just a campaign — “it’s a promise. A promise that with PMI, you are assured of care without any compromises. A promise that PMI will continue to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all.

“PMI has since inception remained true to its objective of providing affordable premiums without any shortfalls on essential and emergency treatment and will continue to provide services that are the best value for its members.”

He added that PMI services are offered in line with the government’s initiatives towards addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) specifically SDG Number 3: Ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all at all ages as Malawi continues to address the challenges of access to quality healthcare.

“Life is a journey. In one way or another, whether directly or indirectly, we all encounter the need to access quality healthcare services at all stages of life. Hence reliable and financially viable medical insurance services are a critical backbone of a robust healthcare system.

“To my fellow corporate delegates and representatives of various organisations, my humble duty is to relay the clear message to you that with PMI medical schemes and benefits, Mwafika, and, your search is finally over.”

On her part, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gertrude Mateyo announced that PMI sprouted in 2018 and is currently the only medical insurance services provider offering high quality medical insurance services at best value for money.

“Over the years, the company has grown tremendously, from literally zero clients when we were starting in 2018 to having over 100 corporate institutions in 2023,” she said, while giving special recognition of the partnership with Malawi Red Cross Society, Malawi Housing Corporation, PETRODA, TNM, Nyasa Big Bullets, Centenary Bank, Group 4 Security Services (G4S), SunGold, Protelligent and BSCPA Mission Rabies, among others.

“PMI has a nationwide presence, with its head office in Blantyre and branches in Lilongwe and Mzuzu,” she continued. “We appreciate you, our clients for partnering with us. You are part of this milestone and just as salt gives taste to food, you have been the salt of our journey.”

She also extended the credit to PMI’s service providers & partners; the hospitals in Malawi and abroad.

She pledged that PMI medical schemes offer comprehensive benefits — such as no shortfalls for essential and emergency treatments; no waiting periods for all corporates and nationwide network of hospitals including all major private hospitals.

They also do referrals to international hospitals including countries like South Africa, Kenya and India; provide discounts on premiums for children under the age of 18; provision funeral services and free life transforming wellness programmes to all corporate clients on quarterly basis.

“Precious Medical International is the partner that you have been looking for. Tonight, I am honoured to say Mwafika! Finally, your search is over. It is your time to have medical scheme mbambande in Malawi.

“This far, our journey corresponds to Malawi’s search for a lasting solution with regards to healthcare solutions. We are offering a perfect solution to medical insurance services in the country and we send out a message to all companies, organisations and indeed the government to join us end the search because Mwafika, Your Search is Finally Over!”

