Chakwera appeals for assistance towards cyclone survivors

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, currently attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, has asked International Labour Organisation (ILO) to help the Government of Malawi in the implementation of the Cyclone Freddy Post Disaster Recovery Plan.

Chakwera made the appeal on Sunday evening when he met ILO Director General, Gilbert Houngbo, on the sidelines of UNGA Summit.

The Malawi leader told the ILO chief about the devastation Tropical Cyclone Freddy caused in March 2023 including the loss of lives, destruction of livelihoods and property across 14 districts of the southern part of Malawi.

“Malawi has since developed a Recovery Plan which includes interventions in several sectors including social protection interventions to support vulnerable survivors,” said President Chakwera.

“ILO’s support towards the implementation of the Cyclone Freddy Post Disaster Recovery Plan would be very much appreciated,” he said, adding that he would be hosting the Malawi Partners Conference on Tuesday to consolidate and coordinate multilateral efforts in the reconstruction and recovery process.

The Malawi leader thanked ILO for the technical and financial support channeled towards strengthening the social protection system in Malawi.

President Chakwera told the ILO chief that Malawi was developing a new national social protection policy that seeks to reform the social protection system to make it more comprehensive and sustainable.

“Malawi welcomes ILO’s continued assistance in strengthening capacities across District Councils which implement the Social Protection programmes.

Further, we would appreciate technical assistance to ensure that we design a robust, sustainable and inclusive social protection system that would make a difference in the lives of Malawian citizen,” he said.

The ILO is a United Nations agency founded in 1919 that brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 countries to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

Malawi has been a member of the ILO since 1965.