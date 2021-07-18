MRA puts Mukhitho’s six vehicles on auction

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is set to auction six vehicles it confiscated from former State House Chief of Staff Peter Mukhitho.

MRA Director of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, confirmed the development with Nyasa Times in an interview on Sunday, adding that the six vehicles are among the automobiles the Authority impounded from different people in October last year.

MRA records indicate that Mukhitho failed to pay duty amounting to K50 million.

“Mukhitho was already informed about how much he needs to pay as a penalty and the period. However, he has failed. This applies to other people whose vehicles were confiscated through the same period of October last year,” said Kapoloma.

The six impounded vehicles include Toyota Land cruiser VX8 registration BW 6060, a Mercedes Benz with personalized registration CPM 2, a VW Passat registration CP 7074, a Toyota Fortuner registration MH 960 and a Bentley.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!