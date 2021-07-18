MRA puts Mukhitho’s six vehicles on auction

July 18, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango-Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is set to auction six vehicles it confiscated from former State House Chief of Staff Peter Mukhitho.

Former Chief of Staff Peter Mukhito

MRA Director of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, confirmed the development with Nyasa Times in an interview on Sunday, adding that the six vehicles are among the automobiles the Authority impounded from different people in October last year.

MRA records indicate that Mukhitho failed to pay duty amounting to K50 million.

Mukhito cars impounded by MRA now being auctioned

“Mukhitho was already informed about how much he needs to pay as a penalty and the period. However, he has failed. This applies to other people whose vehicles were confiscated through the same period of October last year,” said Kapoloma.

The six impounded vehicles include Toyota Land cruiser VX8 registration BW 6060, a Mercedes Benz with personalized registration CPM 2, a VW Passat registration CP 7074, a Toyota Fortuner registration MH 960 and a Bentley.

Mulopwana
Mulopwana
2 hours ago

When can we bid for these vehicles. I just need the bentry pls

Prince of Thieves
Prince of Thieves
3 hours ago

How did he buy the cars he is failing to pay duty? If a 1.5 Litre Toyota Axio attracts K2 million duty what about a 5.7 litre Toyota Land cruiser? Any sell the cars. We need the money for schools.

Basam
Basam
3 hours ago

Nanga range rover?

Justice for all
Justice for all
4 hours ago

Yoh that’s hash but what is ,it is

