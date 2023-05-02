Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu, Bright Msaka, is free to challenge his party boss, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, at the elective conference tentatively scheduled for July 2, 2023, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has said.

Namalomba was reacting to reports that Msaka has refused to endorse the candidature of APM for the 2025 presidential election.

The former Head of State is reported to have backtracked his decision and public pronouncements made after losing to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera that he would not be seeking another term at the party’s convention.

His change of mind has, however, brought divisions in the party, with the youthful following disapproving of his candidature, arguing he is old and needs to pave the way for the new blood.

The disgruntled followers – who included influential MPs such as Werani Chilenba, Nicholas Dausi, Joyce Chitsulo and Ralph Jooma, among others – blame APM for the poor showing of the party at the Fresh Presidential Election.

In an exclusive interview with Msaka, who could neither confirm or deny reports that he is against APM’s decision to seek re-election, the Machinga Likwenu lawmaker said he would tell the nation his intentions at an appropriate time.

“That’s an interesting topic for another day,” said Msaka in a brief response to our questionnaire.

Namalomba said APM will not stop Msaka from contesting against APM at the convention.

“It’s his right to contest. So, if he so wishes, let him go ahead. We cannot block him,” he said in a phone interview.

