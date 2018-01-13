Msakakuona back at Blue Eagles as head coach

Flames assistant coach Derkleck Msakakuona is back at Blue Eagles as head coach following a meeting of the Executive Committee held at the Senior Officers Mess at the Malawi Police Service Headquarters in Lilongwe on 10 January 2018.

The meeting was called to review the performance of the team in the just ended football season.

Msakakuona has been absent on the Eagles technical panel for the past two seasons following his appointment to work with the national team under Ronny Van Heunegden alongside Gerald Phiri and Peter Mponda.

According to a statement signed by the Chairperson of the club, Assistant Superintendent Alexander Ngwala, and seen by Nyasa Times.

Msakakuona will be assisted by Christopher Sibale who has been in charge of the team in his absence.

The Eagles finished on position five in the just ended TNM Super League season, with a total of 45 points from 30 games.

The following is a full list of the technical panel:

Head Coach : Assistant Superintendent Derkleck Msakakuona

Assistant Coach : Sub Inspector Christopher Sibale

Team Manager : Assistant Superintendent Wilson Chidati

Assistant Team Manager/Kit Master : Sergeant Missi Kampira

Goalkeeper Trainer : Sergeant Chimwemwe Chitedze

Team Doctors : Sub Inspector Noel Kainja and Chikondi Mandalasi

Media Officer : Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho

