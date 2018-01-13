Kinnah eyes Mzuni captain Lughano Kayira for Botswana club

Mzuni FC captain Lughano Kayira may join Coach Kinnah Phiri in Botswana to play for Moshudi Chiefs.

Phiri, who is in the northern region of Malawi for a holiday, confirmed the development, saying talks are going on to this effect.

Lughano Kayira was once a key figure in the Simama Premier League when he was playing for Chalaghala FC of Chitipa.

Mzuni have already lost their mid field maestro Lazurus Deco Nyemera to Silver Strikers.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Masters Security FC is in need of the services of Mzuni goalkeeper Chimwemwe Kumkwawa, formerly of Nyasa Big Bullets.

Dread rocked Zeliat Nkhoma may go to Be Forward Wanderers while Mzuni’s second choice goalkeeper Happy Msowoya says he would like to play for his former club Karonga United who have bounced back into the country’s top flight league.

Former Premier Bet Wizards Wanipa Gondwe is expected to play for Mzuni FC this season. The deal is almost done. Jide Mbandambanda from Blantyre United and Ben Manyozo from Dwangwa United are expected to join Mzuni FC as well.

