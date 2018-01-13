RVG still ambitious to deliver: Malawi coach speaks on BBC Sport

Flames coach Ronny van Guneugden (RVG) who is on holiday in Belgium says he hopes Malawi national team will qualify for the Under 20 Olympic Games to be held in 2020.

RVG was speaking to BBC from Belgium on Friday night when reporter Simetre Conte engaged him to share his experience on his Malawian job

He said he was kindly welcomed in Malawi where he found a different climate, different culture but the attitude of players was positive since they really wanted to learn and play good football.

The Belgian tactician added he would work hard to bring some Malawian players to Europe for trials for them to be exposed to quality football so that they can in turn perform better for the flames.

But to the question “what can you realistically achieve with Malawi in the future?”, RVG said he hopes to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games with Under 20 and that the Flames should be qualifying for the AFCON finals every two years.

“I think there must be an opportunity that we can qualify for the AFCON finals every two years if our Under 17 and Under 20 are doing well and eventually knock on the door for the World Cup,” he said.

Reports indicate that Malawi is the first national team that this Belgian tactician is taking charge of. He has not won any tournament since he was entrusted with the job.

Some soccer analysts have argued that he should stick to the senior national team as opposed to coaching all football national teams in the country.

