MSG Mentors Mwai Wathu Hospital staff on efficient minutes, reports writing

High expectations abound that services will improve at Mwai Wathu Private Hospital in Blantyre, following a 4-week training in minutes and reports writing for its staff.

The training, facilitated by the Malawi School of Government (MSG), Mpemba Campus in Blantyre, aimed to enhance work analysis and output.

Speaking during the official closing session, MSG Acting Head of Programmes and current Head of Law Department at the campus, Mathews Chidzonde, commended the hospital’s management for entrusting them with the facilitation.

“We appreciate the trust Mwai Wathu management has shown in us,

“This training has created a strong understanding and partnership, which will enhance work output and serve as evidence in further follow-ups and work analysis within the hospital’s management,” Chidzonde said.

He further encouraged other entities to emulate the hospital’s initiative.

“Efficient reports are crucial evidence in work analysis and follow-ups. We urge others to prioritize report writing training for their staff, as it will help them make informed decisions and improve their services,” he added.

Representing the hospital’s top management, Marketing and Communications Manager Ronald Banda explained, “We engaged MSG to acquire extra knowledge and add value to our services. We believe that this training will help us to improve our reporting system, which will ultimately enhance our service delivery,” Banda said.

Wellings Moffat, Supply Chain Manager and participant, highlighted, “I will apply what I have learnt to my purchasing service, to efficiently achieve the intended result as a hospital at large.

“This training has equipped me with the necessary skills to write effective reports, which will help me to make informed decisions and improve my work performance,” he said.

The staff got trained in data clearing, fundamental principles, and key decision-making relevant to health requirements.

