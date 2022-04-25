Msonda pleads with Malawians to give Tonse Alliance led government time over unfulfilled promises

Politician turned activist Ken Msonda says Malawians should give the Tonse Alliance government time to change things in the country.

His statement follows the release of a pastoral letter by Nkhoma Synod of the CCAP which, among other things, accuses the Tonse Alliance led government of unfulfilled promises, among others.

While describing the pastoral letter as “brilliant”, Msonda said most issues raised in the pastoral letter are already being addressed by government.

According to Msonda, it is wrong to accuse the Lazarus Chakwera-led administration of practising nepotism when “people from all regions have been appointed to various top positions in government and parastatals”.

Among other issues, the pastoral letter, read in all churches under CCAP’s Nkhoma Synod, charges that the fight against corruption has been lost.

The church leaders have also accused the Tonse Alliance administration of failing to fulfil the promises they made ahead of the court-ordered 2020 presidential election.

The pastoral letter is faulting the Tonse led Administration for making a lot of promises which is failing to fulfil saying this is pointing at lack of integrity, sincerity and patriotism. In addition, the synod is faulting government for promoting nepotism and corruption by among others giving businesses to corrupt foreign and local bidders and rewarding friends as well relations to take up jobs in the civil service. Further, the Synod is also faulting government over its poor governance and failed leadership citing delays in removing corrupt officials, incompetent cabinet ministers and reshuffling the cabinet.

