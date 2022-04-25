MDF warns of live firing exercise in Machinga

April 26, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Malawi Defence Force (MDF) says it will conduct a live firing training exercise on Chikala Hills in Machinga from today, Monday up to Saturday, April 30.

Major Emmanuel Mlelemba
The defence institution is therefore advising communities in surrounding areas to take note of the heavy presence of soldiers.
MDF Public Information Officer Major Emmanuel Mlelemba has said safety measures have been taken into consideration to avoid mishaps.
“We only wish to advise the communities to stay away from this restricted military training area and avoid tampering with or touching any strange object they come across,” Mlelemba has said.
He has added that in an event where civilians come across a strange object, they should report to the nearest police station or inform any soldier nearby.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CDH Investment Bank invests K2m towards procurement of blood bank fridge for MBTS

In its efforts to boost access to blood transfusions for hard-to-reach areas across the country, Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS)...

Close