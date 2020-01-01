Msonkho Online pilot phase on from January 16, says Malawi Revenue Authority

The year 2020 will open more room of opportunities to ascertain tax collection by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) as it says it will from 16th January start running the Msonkho Online system on a pilot phase.

Publicist for the tax body, Steven Kapoloma says Msonkho Online is an integrated tax administration system that will provide organised management of taxpayer compliance obligations with more real time transactions like electronic registration and online submission of tax returns.

“Taxpayers will be able to register, file and pay taxes with the new system of Msonko Online. So from the 16th of January, we are starting the pilot of Msonkho Online with our Blantyre and Mzuzu offices where taxpayers will be able to register online and register for value added tax as well as pay taxes online,” he says.

Kapoloma, who is the Head of Corporate Affairs at Malawi Revenue Authority was saying this in an interview in Mangochi on the sidelines of the annual conference for Association of Business Journalists.

“This system will transform our way of dealing with taxpayers. It is a game changer because now taxpayers have the burden of walking to our offices to submit tax returns. Msonkho Online is here to remove that burden from them. This year more taxpayers will transact with MRA electronically 24/7,” Kapoloma says.

Many have received the news with different reactions. While others are commending MRA for moving with time to go electronic, some have another perspective.

Tax expert Emmanuel Kaluluma says the big challenge with MRA officials has been mindset as some officials advance personal interests at the expense of good ideas the institution has been advancing and called for reforms to match the tax online technology demands.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :