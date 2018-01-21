Msowoya denies declaring self Aford president as Chihana gives another tune

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) director of campaign and elections management, Dan Msowoya has clarified that has not unseated the outgoing president Enoch Chihana, saying he remains the leader of the party until the leadership contest at the convention in April where new office bearers will be ushered in.

Msowoya and some Aford members who included Christopher Ritchie, Dan Msowoya, Owen Mumba and Ernest Kanyenda, had dragged embattled Aford president Enock Chihana to court arguing that the president’s term had expired hence he had no authority to act as president.

But Justice Charles Mkandawire granted a restraining order against Msowoya and other and reinstated Chihana to oversee the holding of a convention.

Addressing a news conference which was organized to clarify on reports in the vernacular Fuko news one of the titles of the Nation Publications Limited, which quoted Msowoya saying ‘Aford Njane’ meaning that he is now AFORD leader, the director of elections management said he did not declare himself leader.

Msowoya said currently the constitution is clear that Chihana remains Aford leader till convention is held.

Aford Secretary General Christopher Richie said the party was pulling in one direction ahead of the leadership contest.

“There are no divisions within Aford. We resolved them after court had made its ruling and now the party is intact,” Said Richie.

Richie said currently the party has raised K3.5Million for the April convention.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chihana dismissed what was said at the news conference, saying it was not sanctioned by the party.

“National executive council of the party has the final say on all matters concerning the party and any group that is speaking outside NEC is breach of party discipline and code of conduct and the party will take proper measures to discipline them,” said Chihana.

Chihana said on 27th December the NEC resolved that the party convention will take place in April after receiving reports from the newly nominated convention committee chaired by Tanilani Chipeta second vice president

“The committee will meet on the 30th of January,” said Chihana.

A wrangle in Aford ensued over disagreement on when to hold a convention. One camp, led by Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo, has been pushing for a convention to be held this month as per the constitution of the party, but Chihana has maintained that the party’s elective conference would be held in April next year, to give members ample time to prepare.

Mwenifumbo has declared interest to compete in the presidency. He is likely to face Chihana, whose leadership has come under contention for a long time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :