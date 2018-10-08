Mtambalika, Chirwa shine in TNM golf  tourney

Premier mobile network & ICT service provider, TNM Plc has donated K250 000 to Limbe Country Club for the maintenance of the green.

TNM Acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Valentine made the donation during the prize presentation of TNM Contract Golf tournament held at the club from over the weekend.

“We are proud to announce the donation of K250,000 to the club which we believe will go a long way for maintenance of the greens. TNM is committed to the development of golf in the country and we are impressed with record turnout of this tournament,” said Valentine.

He said golf tournaments create a platform for the company to interact with its business customers across the country

During the tournament MacFord Mtambalika and Honest Chirwa emerged the winners for Friday and Saturday’s tournament.

In the women’s category, Arnes Araujo won with 38 points while Rashid Salima triumphed in development golfers’ section. Timothy Olwoc came tops in juniors’ section.

Limbe Country Club Vice Captain Chiukepo Gondwe hailed TNM for the sponsorship

The tournament was sponsored under the auspices of TNM Contract which is a fully-packaged offering that enhances user experience by providing incentives for voice, data and unparalleled connectivity to the company’s high speed and reliable internet.

It attracted a filed of over 140 golfers across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :