Mtambalika Donates Maize and Rice Worth Over K20 Million to Hunger-Stricken Families in Nkhata Bay

In a heartfelt gesture of generosity, Jacob Mtambalika, a parliamentary aspirant for Mpamba Constituency, has donated maize and rice worth over K20 million to over 1,500 vulnerable households in Nkhata Bay, bringing much-needed relief to communities facing acute hunger.

The donation, which included 300 bags of maize, rice packs, and over K1.6 million in financial assistance, targeted struggling families in Chombe, Vizara, Nkhwali, Mlare, Chisala, Mpamba, and Luwazi under Senior Chief Timbiri. The initiative aims to cushion residents from the effects of food shortages that have gripped the area.

Speaking during the distribution, Mtambalika reaffirmed his commitment to standing with his people in times of need. “No family should go hungry. This is about ensuring that our people have food on their tables as we work toward long-term solutions for food security,” he said.

Beyond this latest act of goodwill, Mtambalika has been instrumental in community development, having spearheaded the construction of Mpamba Primary School and the Kaskaska Bridge. His dedication to improving lives continues to earn him widespread appreciation.

Dorica Mhone, a beneficiary from Chombe Village, expressed her gratitude for the assistance. “With the rising cost of food and fertilizer, we have been struggling. This support means so much to us,” she said.

Mtambalika’s contribution not only provides immediate relief but also highlights the power of leadership that prioritizes community well-being. His ongoing efforts to support and uplift Nkhata Bay serve as an inspiration, proving that true leadership is about service to the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!