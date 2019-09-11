Mtambo asks for peaceful dialogue with BB, Nomads

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has suggested that there is need for peaceful talks with supporters for Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets, who have been angered by the decision to lobby Members of Parliament against allocating funds to build stadia for the two teams.

At a press briefing the supporters from the two teams made at the Kamuzu Stadium on Monday, the fans are demanding that HRDC should withdraw their plans and also to apologise within 72 hours or else they shall hold vigils at their offices in Lilongwe.

But Mtambo has asked the supporters if they could meet in order to debate on the issue rather than taking the fight to the media.

He also said that for the moment he cannot apologise since he has done nothing wrong and would only do so if they peacefully meet in high he should be appraised where he has stepped off the mark.

“I follow football. Actually, I am a Wanderers supporter, but what I am saying is that the decision by President [Peter] Mutharika to construct stadia for the two teams, which are private entities, will have far-reaching repercussions because it is the future generations that will suffer in repaying the loans,” Mtambo was quoted as having said by Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Tuesday.

Mtambo insists that the money being allocated towards the projects could be used prudently to build schools, buy medical supplies and education needs that have been neglected.

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Joseph Mwanamvekha allocated K1.6 billion towards the Bullets and Wanderers stadium projects when he presented the 2019/20 National Budget on Monday.

