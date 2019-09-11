UTM says ready for Malawi presidential election rerun: Gets 75 political defectors

UTM Party on Wednesday welcomed 75 people from other parties into its fold, saying it is strengthening in readiness for a possible re-run of the presidential elections.

Welcoming the political defectors in Lilongwe, party regional governor for the centre Daniel Mlomo said the defections will boost the party morale ahead of anticipated court sanctioned presidential poll rerun.

“We are preparing in earnest for the election rerun in case the Constitutional Court rules so, we are more than prepared for the rerun and the joining of these people into the party is very encouraging,” said Mlomo, a veteran conviction politician.

Mlomo said he believed UTM president Saulos Chilima was robbed of his presidential victory during the highly contentious May 21 tripartite election.

One of the defectors is Maria Mbila, People’s Party campaign director for women.

Malawians went to the polls on Tuesday to elect 193 members of parliament, 462 local government councilors and the president.

But Chilima is asking the Constitutional Court to direct Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) to organise and conduct a fresh Presidential Election in strict conformity with the Constitution and Presidential and Parliamentrary Electiona Act (PPEA).

The case proceedings in Lilongwe is being heard by a five-judge panel.

