UTM says ready for Malawi presidential election rerun: Gets 75 political defectors

September 11, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

UTM Party on Wednesday welcomed 75 people from other parties into its fold, saying it is strengthening in readiness for a possible re-run of the presidential elections.

Veteran politican Daniel Mlomo campaigning for UTM as Chilima watches

Welcoming the political defectors in Lilongwe, party regional governor for the centre Daniel Mlomo said the defections will boost the party morale ahead of anticipated court sanctioned presidential poll rerun.

“We are preparing in earnest for the election rerun in case the Constitutional Court rules so, we are more than prepared for the rerun and the joining of these people into the party is very encouraging,” said Mlomo, a veteran conviction politician.

Mlomo said he believed UTM president Saulos Chilima was robbed of his presidential victory during the highly contentious May 21 tripartite election.

One of the defectors is Maria Mbila, People’s Party campaign director for women.

Malawians went to the polls on Tuesday to elect 193 members of parliament, 462 local government councilors and the president.

But Chilima is asking the Constitutional Court to direct  Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) to organise and conduct a fresh Presidential Election in strict conformity with the Constitution and Presidential and Parliamentrary Electiona Act (PPEA).

The case proceedings in Lilongwe is being heard by a five-judge panel.

7
Botolo
Guest
Botolo

Ok. So, let’s say for argument’s sake that we have a Presidential re-run and UTM wins. How are you going to govern with just 4 MPs in parliament? Koma zinazi liuma ngati ofula agaru. Just accept you are not as popular as you think you are. The closest people came to changing government the past two elections was MCP osati inu iyayi.

2 hours ago
Jamax
Guest
Jamax

kkkkkkkk!!! koma Absalomu wayambanso style ija – kkk!!!! yako ija yama press ups kuchalira ma demo eti??? osati Presidential re-run please forget please forget it – this can not happen it will happen in 2024 basi. The only thing you can do is to find a job basi upeze chochita – olo uyambenso kugulitsa airtime ya Airtel – nanji experience uli nayo kale… kkkkk!!! Absalomu iwe mbuzi yamunthu.

2 hours ago
Mpekasambo
Guest
Mpekasambo

Aliyense akudziwa kuti MCP ndi yomwe inawina chisankho. Osati zinazi!

2 hours ago
Baby SKC
Guest
Baby SKC

Rerun = maloto a majoti. Is not even budgetted for

3 hours ago
Dingase
Guest
Dingase

Hahahaha, Zeze fodya adzakupweteka….

3 hours ago
Timo Clouds
Guest
Timo Clouds

Maloto a chumba Mr 20%

3 hours ago
Innoxy Charles
Guest
Innoxy Charles

Everyone knows about the poll re-run, this is why we have hope of having the legitimate new leader.Dpp will be buried very soon.

3 hours ago