UTM says ready for Malawi presidential election rerun: Gets 75 political defectors
UTM Party on Wednesday welcomed 75 people from other parties into its fold, saying it is strengthening in readiness for a possible re-run of the presidential elections.
Welcoming the political defectors in Lilongwe, party regional governor for the centre Daniel Mlomo said the defections will boost the party morale ahead of anticipated court sanctioned presidential poll rerun.
“We are preparing in earnest for the election rerun in case the Constitutional Court rules so, we are more than prepared for the rerun and the joining of these people into the party is very encouraging,” said Mlomo, a veteran conviction politician.
Mlomo said he believed UTM president Saulos Chilima was robbed of his presidential victory during the highly contentious May 21 tripartite election.
One of the defectors is Maria Mbila, People’s Party campaign director for women.
Malawians went to the polls on Tuesday to elect 193 members of parliament, 462 local government councilors and the president.
But Chilima is asking the Constitutional Court to direct Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) to organise and conduct a fresh Presidential Election in strict conformity with the Constitution and Presidential and Parliamentrary Electiona Act (PPEA).
The case proceedings in Lilongwe is being heard by a five-judge panel.
Ok. So, let’s say for argument’s sake that we have a Presidential re-run and UTM wins. How are you going to govern with just 4 MPs in parliament? Koma zinazi liuma ngati ofula agaru. Just accept you are not as popular as you think you are. The closest people came to changing government the past two elections was MCP osati inu iyayi.
kkkkkkkk!!! koma Absalomu wayambanso style ija – kkk!!!! yako ija yama press ups kuchalira ma demo eti??? osati Presidential re-run please forget please forget it – this can not happen it will happen in 2024 basi. The only thing you can do is to find a job basi upeze chochita – olo uyambenso kugulitsa airtime ya Airtel – nanji experience uli nayo kale… kkkkk!!! Absalomu iwe mbuzi yamunthu.
Aliyense akudziwa kuti MCP ndi yomwe inawina chisankho. Osati zinazi!
Rerun = maloto a majoti. Is not even budgetted for
Hahahaha, Zeze fodya adzakupweteka….
Maloto a chumba Mr 20%
Everyone knows about the poll re-run, this is why we have hope of having the legitimate new leader.Dpp will be buried very soon.