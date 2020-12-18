Mtambo commits to fighting cyberbullying: Signs petition from Plan International Malawi

December 18, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, has expressed displeasure with the rate at which cases of cyberbullying are rising in Malawi.

Mtambo signing the petition as Siula (left) looks on–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times
Siula (left) and Mtambo hoist the signed petition

Mtambo has since committed himself to using his ministerial authority and influence to champion the fight against cyberbullying and harassment.

The minister made the commitment when he signed a petition by Plan International Malawi on Thursday. The petition calls for an end to cyberbullying, harassment and abuse of girls.

Mtambo observed that cyberbullying and harassment is a barrier to women’s and girls’ development because it forces them to shy away from cyber spaces thereby denying them opportunities that are available via online platforms.

“I am a witness of what cyberbullying can be on someone. I have been a victim of cyberbullying for a long time,” he said.

Mtambo further stated that cyberbullying is a threat to national unity; hence, it should be the responsibility of every citizen to root out the vice.

Plan International Malawi Communications and Campaigns Manager, Rogers Siula, said cyberbullying affects the mental and emotional wellbeing of the victims.

Siula added that a research his organization made recently established that girls and women are the most targeted.

