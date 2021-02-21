Mtambo lobbies for more collaboration with faith leaders in Covid-19 fight, vaccine awareness

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo on Friday engaged the leadership of the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Qadria Muslim Assocation of Malawi (QMAM) and the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) in a discussion on how best the faith leaders can complement government efforts in combating Covid-19.

Mtambo also want the faith leaders to spearhead the war on fake news and misinformation that have characterized the emergence of the pandemic and the vaccine the government has procured from the United Kingdom (UK).

“As we are continuing with this fight, we would like to ask you to through Public Affairs Committee, to have a Covid-19 religious response taskforce, which will spearhead the fight in strategic and coordinated manner. The ministry recognizes that religious fraternity has a voice of trust and if it speaks with one voice this will change for better in this fight of Covid-19,” he said.

MAM chairperson Sheik Iddrissa Muhammad assured the minister that using various platforms, religious groups will continue working with the government in combating the disease.

“As MAM, we are using our radios and television stations to give out Covid-19 messages. We are also encouraging our pastors to preach the same during every gathering,” explained Sheik Iddrissa.

Blantyre Synod representative Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa asked the government to take on board the religious groups from the onset of any developmental campaign as the sector has voice of influence.

“We thank the ministry for such initiative. As partners, we need to be part of the solution from the start. We will work with government as we recognize that the battle to fight the pandemic is still on,” Kanjerwa assured.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity has asked civil society organizations to engage an extra gear in raising public awareness on the Covid-19.

